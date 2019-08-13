FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,453,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 1,899,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $47.64. 15,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,952. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.17.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

