Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $20.90. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 2,007 shares traded.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.74 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.95% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.