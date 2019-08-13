Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,004,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,053 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $365,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 556.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Raymond James started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.86. 63,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,150,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.41.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,120,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,429 shares in the company, valued at $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $7,621,300. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

