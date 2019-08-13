FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 39,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,112. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FirstEnergy news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,184.0% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 805.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.