First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE) Stock Price Down 1.3%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.05, 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.