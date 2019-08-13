First National Financial (TSE:FN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.10

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and traded as high as $34.15. First National Financial shares last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 28,325 shares traded.

FN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,869.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.15. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 75.91%.

First National Financial Company Profile (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

