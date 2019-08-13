First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,944 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First American Financial worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First American Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,765,000 after purchasing an additional 195,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,488,000 after buying an additional 130,582 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 86.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 39.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,860. First American Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.63.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $580,247.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays set a $68.00 target price on First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point set a $60.00 target price on First American Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

