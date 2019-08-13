Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Up 18.0% in July

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,726,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 1,463,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens cut their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

FRGI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of -0.07. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $30.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.73 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 148,948 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,079,314.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,320,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,317,279.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,281,695 shares of company stock worth $17,728,963 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 386.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

