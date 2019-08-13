Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Up 18.0% in July

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,726,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 1,463,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens cut their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
FRGI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of -0.07. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $30.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35.
In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 148,948 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,079,314.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,320,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,317,279.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,281,695 shares of company stock worth $17,728,963 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 386.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.