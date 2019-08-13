Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RACE. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.04 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of RACE stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.82. 196,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $170.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 50.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,345,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,984,000 after buying an additional 423,139 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.