Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,087,500 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 889,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on FSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 47,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,449,681.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,518 shares in the company, valued at $6,271,951.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard R. Mudge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,039,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,996,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Federal Signal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 882,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,665 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Federal Signal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 864,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 531,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after buying an additional 139,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,118. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.59. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.40 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.