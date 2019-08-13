Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Short Interest Down 58.3% in July

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, Director Kevin T. Carter bought 1,600 shares of Fauquier Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $34,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $113,214.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Fauquier Bankshares alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.25% of Fauquier Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Fauquier Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

FBSS stock remained flat at $$20.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.50. Fauquier Bankshares has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 18.05%.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fauquier Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fauquier Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.