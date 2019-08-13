Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964,134 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of Fastenal worth $55,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 94.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $28,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $588,640.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,906.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.07. 171,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,713,041. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.04. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.