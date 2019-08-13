FarmaTrust (FTT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,010.00

FarmaTrust (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. FarmaTrust has a market cap of $613,954.00 and $5,010.00 worth of FarmaTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FarmaTrust has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar. One FarmaTrust token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FarmaTrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00267883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.41 or 0.01276142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00021368 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00094024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000439 BTC.

FarmaTrust Profile

FarmaTrust’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. FarmaTrust’s official website is farmatrust.io . FarmaTrust’s official Twitter account is @farmatrust and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FarmaTrust is /r/FarmaTrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FarmaTrust Token Trading

FarmaTrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FarmaTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FarmaTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FarmaTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FarmaTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FarmaTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.