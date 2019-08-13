Far Resources (CNSX:FAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Far Resources Ltd (CNSX:FAT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 40500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06.

Far Resources Company Profile (CNSX:FAT)

Far Resources Ltd., an exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for lithium, silver, and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Zoro Lithium project located in the Snow Lake region of Manitoba.

