Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.35 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Falcon Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.09.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.11 and a quick ratio of 11.12.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.00%.

In related news, Director Al J. Hirshberg acquired 50,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

