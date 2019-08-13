FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.41. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $9.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.31 to $10.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $264.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.69.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.02. 128,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,354. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $188.31 and a twelve month high of $305.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.41, for a total transaction of $330,194.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $139,142.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 735 shares in the company, valued at $216,214.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,314 shares of company stock worth $21,474,848. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Ronna Sue Cohen acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 217,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 213,718 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 414,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,252,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,560,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,900,000 after acquiring an additional 172,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $46,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

