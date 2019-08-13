F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $129.65 and last traded at $131.12, with a volume of 2363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.48.

Specifically, EVP Stephen Mcmillan sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $290,199.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $802,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $576,160.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,487.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,493. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.06.

The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). F5 Networks had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 66.7% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 306.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

