Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Extendicare Inc (OTCMKTS:EXETF)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.42, 654 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52.

Extendicare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Extendicare, Inc operates as a holding company that engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Canadian Operations.

