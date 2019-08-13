Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Nomura

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) had its price objective trimmed by Nomura from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XELA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exela Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Exela Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.85.

Exela Technologies stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $367.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.36. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $7.34.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $390.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exela Technologies news, Director Ex-Sigma 2 Llc sold 13,234,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $21,837,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Reynolds purchased 247,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $408,589.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XELA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 94,845 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 64,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 52,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 41,216 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

