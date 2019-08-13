EVOS (EVOS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $224.00

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, EVOS has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One EVOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. EVOS has a market cap of $41,359.00 and $224.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EVOS alerts:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00026075 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012023 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000094 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000463 BTC.

EVOS Profile

EVOS (CRYPTO:EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,206,240 coins and its circulating supply is 9,916,691 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EVOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EVOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.