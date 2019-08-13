Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings. Evoke Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evoke Pharma.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter valued at $118,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter valued at $139,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 169,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.62. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

