Evertec Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EVTC)

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,454 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,132% compared to the typical volume of 118 call options.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 190,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,621. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.99. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.80. Evertec has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.13 million. Evertec had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Evertec will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, General Counsel Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $371,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evertec during the first quarter worth $83,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 250.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 8.1% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 5.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 21.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

