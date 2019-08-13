Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Down 16.4% in July

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,114,200 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 1,332,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 373,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, General Counsel Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $371,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Evertec alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 2,259.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Evertec in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Evertec stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 184,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,621. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.09. Evertec has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Evertec had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The firm had revenue of $122.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Evertec will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.