EvenCoin (EVN) Trading 12.8% Lower This Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $796,884.00 and approximately $921,524.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00073944 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00367618 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000067 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006592 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001152 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 29,126,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,118,794 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.