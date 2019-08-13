Evans Dixon (ASX:ED1) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Evans Dixon Ltd (ASX:ED1) were down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.70 ($0.50) and last traded at A$0.70 ($0.50), approximately 14,464 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.72 ($0.51).

The stock has a market capitalization of $162.10 million and a P/E ratio of 7.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.78.

About Evans Dixon (ASX:ED1)

Evans Dixon Limited engages in financial services business in Australia. It operates through three segments: Wealth Advice, Capital Markets, and Funds Management. The Wealth Advice segment offers financial and investment advisory, stock broking, private wealth management, private client portfolio administration and reporting, self-managed superannuation administration, estate planning, and property and insurance advisory services.

