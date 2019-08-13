Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $165.40 Average PT from Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup set a $189.00 target price on Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

EEFT stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $153.39. 359,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,106. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.70. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $91.78 and a twelve month high of $171.25. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total value of $879,876.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $43,343,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1,147.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 227,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,373,000 after buying an additional 208,833 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 194.1% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 283,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,395,000 after buying an additional 186,971 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 111.0% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 225,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,201,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1,132.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 114,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,286,000 after buying an additional 105,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

