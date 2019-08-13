Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $16.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

EURN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronav currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Euronav stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.70. 5,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76. Euronav has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,706,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,615,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 1,153,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 3,965.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 463,879 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,987,696 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 456,406 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,141,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after buying an additional 438,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

