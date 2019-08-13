Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives $11.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Euronav stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.66. 6,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.96. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,706,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,615,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 3,965.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 463,879 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,987,696 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 456,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,141,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 438,133 shares in the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

