Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives $11.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Euronav stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.66. 6,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.96. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76.
About Euronav
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.
