ERC20 Price Tops $0.0304 on Major Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Kuna, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $102,012.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00270535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.33 or 0.01313955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022145 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00096066 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20’s launch date was October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Kuna, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

