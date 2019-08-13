Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Equity Residential have outperformed its industry, over the past six months. The company reported second-quarter 2019 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 86 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. Improving results in the East Coast markets and Seattle, as well as strength in the California markets aided its quarterly performance. Backed by healthy demand for its apartment properties, the company raised the full-year guidance for same-store revenues, net operating income (NOI) and normalized FFO per share. It is poised for growth amid stable economy and job-market growth, favorable demographics, lifestyle transformation, and creation of households. However, new apartment supply across its markets might partly impede its growth momentum in the future, straining lease rates, occupancy and retention.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQR. Argus upped their price objective on Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.40.

EQR stock opened at $81.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.52.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $669.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.59 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alan W. George sold 33,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,685,473.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christa L. Sorenson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total value of $56,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,906 shares of company stock valued at $17,697,674. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,342,000 after purchasing an additional 501,797 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 172,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

