Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Update

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,113,100 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the June 30th total of 2,455,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 92.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 25.9% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3,222.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 408.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 232.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 718,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,198. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 86.78 and a quick ratio of 86.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.25.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

