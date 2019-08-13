Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.52

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.52 and last traded at $34.33, with a volume of 472638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 86.78 and a quick ratio of 86.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 92.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3,222.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 25.9% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 408.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 232.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

