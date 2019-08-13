EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,156 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up about 1.2% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.48. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

