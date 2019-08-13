Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Position Trimmed by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGR. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enstar Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,239,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Enstar Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Enstar Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

ESGR opened at $175.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Enstar Group Ltd. has a one year low of $150.32 and a one year high of $218.27.

In other news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESGR shares. TheStreet upgraded Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

