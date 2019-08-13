ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Down 26.3% in July

ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,978. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 10.28%.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

