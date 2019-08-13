Engagement Token Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ENGT)

Engagement Token (CURRENCY:ENGT) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Engagement Token has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Engagement Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC and Exrates. Engagement Token has a market capitalization of $27,804.00 and approximately $182.00 worth of Engagement Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00266840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.01264814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00020877 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00092897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Engagement Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,256,071 tokens. The Reddit community for Engagement Token is /r/EngagementToken . The official website for Engagement Token is engagementtoken.com . Engagement Token’s official Twitter account is @EGT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Engagement Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engagement Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Engagement Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Engagement Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

