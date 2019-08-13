Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC set a $15.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, May 13th. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

ERF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. 1,625,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.64. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $240.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 35.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after buying an additional 63,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,268,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 738,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 541,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 2,665.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 87,828 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

