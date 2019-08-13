Energycoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. Energycoin has a market cap of $239,743.00 and $16.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00015389 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000239 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 61.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

