Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Short Interest Update

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,462,100 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 5,284,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Endurance International Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,224. Endurance International Group has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $699.60 million, a P/E ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endurance International Group will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus acquired 114,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $551,586.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Endurance International Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 901,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Endurance International Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,252,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 201,500 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Endurance International Group by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,083 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

