Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.12 Million

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will post $280.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $279.36 million. Endurance International Group posted sales of $283.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.72 million. Endurance International Group had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

In other Endurance International Group news, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Endurance International Group by 578.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EIGI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. 9,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,224. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.76. Endurance International Group has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $699.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endurance International Group (EIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.