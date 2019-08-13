Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will post $280.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $279.36 million. Endurance International Group posted sales of $283.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.72 million. Endurance International Group had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

In other Endurance International Group news, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Endurance International Group by 578.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EIGI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. 9,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,224. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.76. Endurance International Group has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $699.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

