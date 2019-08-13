Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.738 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

TSE ENB traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$44.72. 232,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,046,008. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$39.40 and a 52-week high of C$51.22. The company has a market cap of $90.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$46.09.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$12.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.6900001 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. GMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.36.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 7,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$49.81 per share, with a total value of C$390,908.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 824,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,069,839.30.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

