Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,546 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 643,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,902,000 after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 320.3% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 57,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 37.3% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 69,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 73,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 139,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $290,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

EMR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.19. 3,210,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,200. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.99%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

