Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.45

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and traded as low as $34.66. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $34.66, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $90.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.