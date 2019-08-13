Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.60

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 1955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

