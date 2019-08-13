Elysium Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Elysium has a market capitalization of $23,579.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elysium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.16 or 0.00768669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00013683 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002611 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,345,180 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.