Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Cut by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $30,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,096,000 after purchasing an additional 546,307 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 66,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.56. The stock had a trading volume of 132,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,861. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.27 and a 1-year high of $132.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.49.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

