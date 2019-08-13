Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.28. Electromed shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 1,510 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Electromed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 124,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 90,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

