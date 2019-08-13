Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

EIGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.72 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.34.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,551. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $240.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.74.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 1,719.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

