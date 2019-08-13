Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Eguana Technologies Inc (CVE:EGT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 106300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.97 million for the quarter.

Eguana Technologies Inc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced power inverters for solar photovoltaic systems, small wind turbines, fuel cells, and energy storage businesses in Europe and North America. The company provides a range of energy storage systems for residential and commercial applications under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brands.

