Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst (LON:EGL) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (LON:EGL) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 146.28 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.91), 46,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 148,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.89).

The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 144.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.90%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

